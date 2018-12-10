Lt. gov. lawsuit could cost Minnesota taxpayers $147K

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A court fight over Minnesota's lieutenant governor could end up costing state taxpayers nearly $147,000 in legal fees.

The Minnesota Senate is considering whether to absorb the legal fees of former Republican state Sen. Michelle Fischbach. After fighting a lawsuit trying to remove her from office, Fischbach resigned her Senate seat after the Legislature adjourned in May.

Fischbach had argued she could remain a senator and serve as lieutenant governor at the same time. By staying in the Senate she protected the GOP's narrow majority.

Minnesota Public Radio reports a Senate subcommittee voted 2-1 Monday to recommend the Senate Rules Committee pay Fischbach's legal costs.

Fischbach was the Senate's president. She was elevated to lieutenant governor when Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton appointed then-Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to the U.S. Senate.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org