Lt. Gov. Polito raising more in donations than Gov. Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has raised more than twice as much in campaign donations during the first three months of the year compared to Gov. Charlie Baker.

During the first quarter of the year, Polito pulled in more than $236,000 in contributions compared to Baker, who raised just about $116,000 during the same period.

That's according to numbers released Monday by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

The two Republicans ran for re-election last year. Baker hasn't said if he'll run for another four-year term. If he decides against running, that could open the door to a Polito candidacy for governor.

The top fundraiser for the first quarter was Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat, who pulled in about $374,000. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey raised more than $198,000.