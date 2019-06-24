Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, wife announce birth of 3rd child

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and his wife, Ellen, have announced the birth of their third child.

Ruby Madeline Gilchrist was born last Wednesday at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield Township in suburban Detroit.

Her father issued a written statement Monday — expressing thanks for people's support and best wishes, and saying the parents are "thrilled" to share everything Michigan has to offer with their newest child.

The couple also has 5-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.