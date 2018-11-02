Low levels of red tide have spread to Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Low concentrations of red tide have been detected in the westernmost reaches of the Florida Panhandle.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that samples collected off the Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier found "very low" levels of red tide, indicating the bloom that appeared off Panama City in September is spreading west.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report says the samples were taken just below the water's surface. Medium concentration levels were found about 13 miles (21 kilometers) off shore on Saturday.

Robert Turpin, the marine resources director for Escambia County, tells the newspaper the bloom should be thought of as "patchy" and wind patterns over the next few days could blow the patches in different directions.

The bloom can kill marine life and cause respiratory distress in humans.