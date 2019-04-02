Louisiana renting early voting machines for fall election

FILE- In this July 20, 2018 file photo, interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters about his last-minute decision to run in the special election for secretary of state, in Baton Rouge, La. Ardoin told lawmakers Tuesday, April 2, 2019 ,that he's hoping to restart the state's efforts to replace thousands of voting machines this summer after his last procurement effort was derailed by allegations of improper handling.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's secretary of state hopes to restart efforts to replace thousands of voting machines this summer, after the last effort was derailed by allegations of improper bid handling.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Tuesday the replacement work won't be complete for the fall election, so his office will spend $2 million renting temporary machines.

Ardoin told the House Appropriations Committee he'll rent early voting machines for the October and November elections, when statewide and legislative positions are on the ballot. Ardoin's office will use spare parts to make sure the decade-old Election Day voting machines are running properly.

A contract award to replace Louisiana's voting machines was scrapped in October. The state's chief procurement officer said the secretary of state's office didn't follow legal requirements for the bid process.