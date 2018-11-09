Louisiana officials seeking to extend CenturyLink's HQ deal

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials are seeking to have CenturyLink extend an agreement to keep its headquarters in Monroe beyond 2020.

Richard Carbo is the governor's deputy chief of staff. He is quoted by The News-Star as saying that Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson met with CenturyLink executives Wednesday in Monroe as part of ongoing negotiations. He says Edwards and CenturyLink CEO Jeff Storey are expected to meet this month.

The telecommunications company has a contract with the state to keep its headquarters in Monroe through 2020 as part of a previous incentives package.

Carbo declined to reveal details of the negotiations, but says CenturyLink's future in Louisiana is among the governor's top economic priorities.

The newspaper reports it has contacted CenturyLink for comment.

Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com