Louisiana mayor: Town lacks money to pay water contractor

CLAYTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayor says the town stopped paying its water system contractor because it can't afford the bills.

However, some residents of Clayton tell KNOE-TV that they question that explanation after Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency Friday in the Concordia Parish town. They question whether Mayor Josephine Washington and aldermen are working well together.

Health officials said that without an operator, the water would become undrinkable in less than 24 hours.

Edwards issued the emergency declaration Friday and directed the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to forge an emergency contract with the operator, JCP Management. Edwards says the emergency contract will cost taxpayers more than $5,200 a month.

Town officials said at a meeting Saturday they were considering increasing water rates to pay the bills.

