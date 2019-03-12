Louisiana lawmakers hear push for restarting executions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers heard hours of testimony about the state's stalled execution process for death row inmates, but made no headway in deciding whether or how to resume the use of capital punishment.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry pushed for Tuesday's hearing of the House criminal justice committee. He says he wanted to give family members of murder victims, several of whom testified, a platform to talk about "delayed justice."

Democratic lawmakers say Landry simply wanted a hearing to attack Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Louisiana's last execution was in 2010.

The Edwards administration says it can't obtain lethal injection drugs, because companies don't want to be publicly associated with executions. Former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration described similar difficulties.

Landry says Edwards doesn't appear interested in finding ways to carry out executions.