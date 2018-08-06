Louisiana gambling regulator: 3 casinos want to move onshore

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's chief gambling regulator says three of the state's 15 riverboat casinos have indicated interest in moving their properties onshore, under a law passed earlier this year.

Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, said Monday the rules allowing riverboats to move onto land will be ready by year's end.

The Advocate reports that Jones told the Press Club of Baton Rouge he wants riverboat casinos seeking to move onshore to make capital improvements aimed at bolstering economic development.

Lawmakers agreed to allow riverboat casinos to conduct gambling activities within 1,200 feet on land from their licensed berth.

Jones says the Belle of Baton Rouge casino and Treasure Chest in Kenner are interested in moving onshore. He wouldn't name the third riverboat because its plans aren't public.

