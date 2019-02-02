Louisiana congressman will be front row for latest disputes

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins has new positions this term that could put him on the front lines for the Democratic-controlled House's clashes with the Trump administration.

Higgins was named the top Republican on a subcommittee dealing with border security, amid the debate over President Donald Trump's push for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

The congressman also is assigned to the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Democrats are expected to use to launch several investigations into the White House.

Higgins represents the 3rd District, which includes Acadiana and southwestern Louisiana.

He told The News-Star the subcommittee will be at the center of discussing the "national security and humanitarian crisis" at the border. On the oversight committee, Higgins said he will work against "liberal attacks" on Trump.

