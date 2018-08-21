Louisiana National Guard unit returning from Iraq

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than 60 soldiers are returning to New Orleans from Iraq, where they have spent nine months.

A news release Tuesday said the Louisiana National Guard unit is returning from Camp Taji, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) north of Baghdad.

A welcome ceremony was scheduled Wednesday morning at Jackson Barracks for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 139th Regional Support Group.

In Iraq, the group provided security, logistics and garrison command.

The 139th was organized in 2006 at Camp Beauregard in Pineville. It moved to Jackson Barracks in 2010.