Lottery lawsuit looms over budget writing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are writing the state budget without knowing whether they can rely on a key source of revenue, but the state attorney general hopes the question will be settled soon in court.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission sued the federal government last month over the U.S. Department of Justice's recent re-interpretation of the federal Wire Act. In a reversal of a previous opinion, the department said in November that law applies to any form of gambling that crosses state lines.

New Hampshire officials say that could prohibit all lottery-related activities that use the internet and puts more than $90 million in annual revenues in jeopardy.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald told lawmakers this week that he expects a ruling by the end of May.