Lots to do and little time left for lawmakers

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have a little more than two weeks to complete work on numerous bills, some of which were filed at the Statehouse a year or more ago.

Formal meetings of the 2017-2018 legislative session end on July 31, after which only routine, non-controversial measures can be considered.

Additionally, under the Legislature's own rules Tuesday is the last day conference committees can be appointed to iron out differences between the House and Senate versions of any bill.

Legislative rules are, however, frequently broken.

Still before lawmakers is the proposed budget for the current fiscal year as well as a plan from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker for spending a portion of the surplus from the previous year.

Massachusetts is among a handful of U.S. states where Legislatures are still in session.