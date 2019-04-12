Los Angeles' water supply in good shape for the year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Eastern Sierra snowpack that feeds the Los Angeles Aqueduct was measured this month at 171% of normal and is expected to meet 70 percent of the city's annual water needs.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said Friday the aqueduct will flow at or near full capacity for much of the next 12 months, providing about 119 billion gallons (450.4 billion liters).

The department said about 114 billion gallons (431.5 billion liters) will be used in Mono Basin — the drainage below the Eastern Sierra — and in Inyo County to meet environmental commitments and operational needs.

The snowpack measurement determines how much water the city can expect from the aqueduct and how much must be purchased from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.