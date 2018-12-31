https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Los-Angeles-police-seize-weapons-after-man-seen-13499913.php
Los Angeles police seize weapons after man seen with rifle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have seized numerous weapons including a rocket launcher after a citizen reported seeing an armed man.
The Police Department tweeted a photo of the cache found in a South Los Angeles home during the weekend.
The department says a suspect was detained and a search warrant was obtained.
The haul included 24 rifles, 12 handguns and silencers as well as the explosives TNT and PETN.
View Comments