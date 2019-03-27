Los Angeles County adds vaping to smoking ban

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vaping and cannabis will now fall under the existing smoking bans at Los Angeles County beaches, parks, government buildings and other locations.

The Los Angeles Times says the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday updated the legal definition of "smoke" and "smoking" to cover e-cigarettes and pot.

The cannabis-legalization measure Proposition 64 already bans public consumption, but county officials said they updated the ordinance to make clear using pot is illegal in places where tobacco smoking is forbidden.

The county is now in line with the city of Los Angeles, which added vaping to its smoking ban five years ago.

