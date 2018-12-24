Looking for Santa? He's at Decatur woman's home

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — There's no waiting at Janice Malcom's house until Christmas morning to see if Santa Clause has paid a visit.

After some 30 years of collecting, this time of year means that Malcom's home on the far west side of Decatur is adorned with nearly 300 jumping, sitting, dancing and laughing Santas. There are Santa figurines, and everything from pillows to coffee mugs with Santa's image on them. The tree is adorned exclusively with Santas or red and white ornaments.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports that Malcom's collection of Santas began in 1998 when her mother gave her a ceramic figurine. The next year, her mother gave her two more and from there things just grew to the point where it takes Malcom about 20 hours to display her collection.

