Local groups receive money raised at National Guard air show

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The money raised at the Rhode Island National Guard's annual open house and air show has been donated to several local organizations.

The National Guard Association of Rhode Island, the primary sponsor of the air show, presented the donations on Thursday.

The air show is one of the most popular events of the summer, drawing large crowds to the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown in June.

The association says more than $130,000 was distributed. Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence received $75,000.

The event was established in 1991 as a way for people to meet soldiers and airmen and learn more about their mission.

The Special Olympics of Rhode Island, Meeting Street School and military family readiness groups also received donations.