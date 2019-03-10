Live larvae of destructive pest found in southern Maine

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine say they've for the first time found the live larvae of a destructive, invasive forest pest within trees in a southern county.

The Maine Forest Service says emerald ash borer was found within trees in York County in late February. Officials say the borers appear established within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the New Hampshire border for at least 17 miles (27 kilometers) between Acton and Berwick.

Last year, adult borers were found in traps in western York County. The borer was also discovered in far northern Maine in spring 2018.

The borer destroys ornamental and forest ash trees. It was found in Michigan in 2002 and has been found in 35 states and four Canadian provinces.

Ash trees infested with the borer might die in less than three years.