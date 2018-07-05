https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Little-deaf-boy-found-at-Los-Angeles-train-station-13051021.php
Little deaf boy found at Los Angeles train station
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are trying to identify a little deaf boy found at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.
Transit officers were alerted to the unattended child around 7 p.m. Wednesday and found that the boy is deaf and does not communicate.
A sign language interpreter tried to communicate with the boy but was unsuccessful.
The Police Department says the child is also possibly autistic.
He's described as black, 5 to 7 years old, 3 feet 5 inches (1.07 meters) tall and about 60 pounds, with brown eyes and long, braided hair.
He's dressed in a blue down jacket, white tank top shirt, beige pants and gray tennis shoes.
