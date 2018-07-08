Little Rock begins process to offer $10 identification cards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — At least 150 people have started the process to get identification cards intended to assist immigrants and the homeless in Little Rock.

Participants lined up Saturday outside Little Rock's new multicultural liaison office to get appointments to receive the ID cards, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

The cards, officially called municipal IDs and costing $10 each, can be used as verification to open bank accounts. The documents are available to anyone age 14 or order.

Applicants will not be asked about their immigration status, according to city officials.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner says he believes the ID cards will help foster trust between the Little Police Department and the Hispanic community.

The ID cards will be useful for the city's homeless population to help manage their finances and seek work, according to Mayor Mark Stodola.

To have a safe city, "you've got to have a sense of belonging," the mayor said. Addressing the predominantly Hispanic crowd gathered Saturday, Stodola also said, "You're our friends. You're our neighbors. And we embrace you."

Stodola and Buckner received their own laminated ID cards. To do so, each man filled out a form with his name, address and other basic information. They could include their preferred language, any serious medical condition and emergency contact information, as well.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com