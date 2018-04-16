Little Rock Zoo plans spending $1.3M on monkey, cat exhibits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Zoo plans to spend about $1.3 million on an expansion project to build new exhibits aiming to enhance the visitor experience.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the zoo plans to begin construction on the colobus monkey and serval cat exhibits by June and finish by next spring.

The exhibit work is pending approval from the Little Rock Board of Directors, which will vote on the contract with American Structure Inc. Tuesday. The project's funding would come from the 2011 voter-approved sales tax that was dedicated to capital improvements citywide.

The new exhibits will make space to breed the animals and include more living and play room for them.

The zoo has four colobus monkeys and two serval cats. Both animal breeds are native to Africa.

