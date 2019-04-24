Lifespan warns of 'devastating consequences' of merger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island hospital group is warning of "devastating consequences" for state residents if health regulators approve a proposed merger of another hospital group with Boston-based Partners HealthCare.

Lifespan's board of directors said Wednesday the proposed acquisition of Care New England by Partners would drive up costs in Rhode Island, force patients to travel out of state for care and make it harder to attract the best medical experts to Rhode Island.

Care New England says the proposed acquisition will create a stronger, financially stable health system that delivers affordable, world-class care in Rhode Island.

Lifespan operates Rhode Island Hospital, Miriam Hospital, Hasbro Children's, Newport and Bradley hospitals. Care New England operates Kent, Butler and Women & Infants hospitals. Partners is anchored by Brigham and Women's and Massachusetts General hospitals.