To the editor:

I strongly endorse Democrat Alex Bergstein running for state Senate in District 36 in the 2018 election. Alex is a mother, attorney, passionate community leader and a strong advocate for democratic values in Connecticut. Her advanced academic record is outstanding: Yale University, Ph.D. candidate, environmental studies; Yale University, master’s, environmental studies; and University of Chicago Law School, JD.

Alex believes that for too long we were either complacent about our democracy or actively fighting for one team or the other. We are now in partisan gridlock, with little accomplished by our past efforts. National politics are a mess and so is Connecticut. But we can change this! If we stop focusing on labels such as Republican, Democrat, etc. and commit to solving problems with constructive bipartisan dialogue we can achieve the secure and sustainable future we all want.

Alex states that her mission is to break through partisanship and focus on facts and solutions. After meeting thousands of voters in the 36th district, she believes you also share this mission. Now, she wants your voices heard!

Alex’s first priority will be addressing Connecticut’s $36 billion unfunded pension liability. Alex proposes restructuring to “shared risk” pensions, where Connecticut and state employees both share the responsibility.

Her second priority is mass transportation and infrastructure. The Business Council of Fairfield County states that the creation of a Connecticut High Speed Commuter Rail Transportation System linking Hartford to New Haven to Stamford to New York City in 30-minute travel time increments will become the backbone of Connecticut’s economy.

Please vote for Alex Bergstein for state senator on Nov. 6.

Robert Smith

New Canaan

We need Toni now more than ever

To the editor:

I have known Sen. Toni Boucher for many years. We first met at the National Conference on Aging in Washington, D.C., when I was Comptroller General of the United States. I have come to know Toni much better since moving to Connecticut over eight years ago.

Toni is a person of boundless energy and considerable ability. She is fully committed to do what it takes to help our next governor turn around Connecticut and create a better future for all of us in the Constitution State. We need Toni now more than ever. Please vote to re-elect Sen. Toni Boucher.

Hon. David M. Walker

Former U.S. Comptroller General

Bridgeport