Letters to the Editor: Urges support for Will Haskell for state Senate

Urges support

for Will Haskell

for state Senate

To the editor:

The pitfalls of the 2016 elections have cast a dark shadow on the sustainability of our democratic values that have evolved slowly and painstakingly since the birth of this great nation.

Earlier this summer, I had a conversation with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, expressing my concerns. Sen. Blumenthal told me that he does not have all the answers and that he too is concerned. But urged me to keep the faith and that the solution, as always, is at the ballot box.

A few days later, we hosted a “meet and greet” session to support Will Haskell. He spoke to us about his vision, local issues facing our district and outlined his position in detail. Subjects that had not been in my focus. The passion within him was genuine and a result of the experiences of his generation.

Listening to Will, the light bulb in my head flickered. Standing before me was a well-informed, eloquent young man, dedicating his life to public service. The light at the end of the tunnel that I was seeking was standing right in front of me and Sen. Blumenthal was right.

My fellow citizens of District 26, I urge you to support Will Haskell at the ballot box and vote him in as our next state senator. Seek him out; hear the passion in his words. You will see that light at the end of tunnel, just like I did. Better yet, give Mr. Haskell a call. I know that he will walk miles to meet you, as he is dedicated to earning each vote, one at a time.

Eliot Essagof

Westport