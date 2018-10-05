Letters to the Editor: Thanks for supporting annual tailgate event...

To the editor:

The Waveny Park Conservancy would like to express our appreciation to all those who helped make our third annual Tailgate Party another huge success. We would particularly like to thank the following:

Becky Walsh, Nancy Bemis, BJ Flagg and Nurenu Brand Marketing, Louise Havens, Scott Gress, Catherine Bagg and Elm Street Books, Elm Restaurant, Cava Wine Bar, New Canaan Wine Merchants, The New Canaan Chamber of Commerce, The New Canaan Advertiser, The New Canaan Historical Society, The New Canaan Land Trust, the New Canaan High School Class of 1993 and New Canaanite.

Special thanks are extended to Steve Benko of the Recreation Department, John Howe of the Parks Department and Mose Saccary and the great team from the Highway Department who all worked to ensure that the event was properly planned and executed.

After a week of heavy rain, we had a beautiful night and guests enjoyed great music by instructors from New Canaan Music and the Short Bus band. Our stage was donated in the last minute thanks to the efforts of Peter Lanni.

In partnership with the town of New Canaan, the Garden Club of New Canaan and our donors, the conservancy has recently undertaken efforts to restore the trails, the cornfields, the Parterre Garden and the upcoming pond restoration. We thank all those who turned out at the Tailgate Party as the support we receive will assist the conservancy’s efforts to continue to restore and enhance the 130 acres of open space surrounding Waveny.

Brock T. Saxe, tailgate chair

Bill Holmes, Waveny Park Conservancy chairman

Supporting Stefanowski

To the Editor:

I am voting proudly for Bob Stefanowski for governor. He is the best person for the job. Bob has a plan — a positive management plan that will help rescue Connecticut from the financial disaster Gov. Malloy has been so successful in making worse. I am particularly encouraged that Bob’s plan will benefit every person from every region and from every walk of life. But a plan alone is not enough. We need a proven leader who has experience turning around mismanaged organizations. That leader is Bob Stefanowski.

We are in the midst of a serious financial crisis, brought about by chronic overspending and robbing Peter to pay Paul. The last eight years under Gov. Dan Malloy have resulted in crippling taxes and debt. As the result, businesses and residents continue to flee Connecticut. If you have ridden in our slow, dirty commuter trains, driven on our broken highways or visited our crumbling cities, you know the results of these policies. As our governor, Bob will end out-of-control spending. He will bring jobs back to Connecticut. He will help Connecticut’s economy shine.

This is Bob’s plan to rebuild Connecticut: Phase out corporate income tax and business entity tax over two years; phase out state income tax over eight years; Eliminate the gift and estate taxes; embrace zero-based budgeting to reduce spending; enact a taxpayer bill of rights to ensure government accountability.

Bob Stefanowski has the leadership skills, business acumen and doable plan to rebuild Connecticut. He has the we’re-in-this-together temperament to work with all constituencies to provide pride and prosperity for everyone. Please vote for Bob Stefanowski.

William Gardner