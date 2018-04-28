Letters to the Editor: RTC annual meeting...

RTC annual meeting

To the Editor:

We hope you were able to attend the debate at Saxe Middle School. We are looking forward to our next event, the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, on Friday, April 27, with our guest speaker, Jack Fowler.

A number of gubernatorial candidates and other candidates and local state representatives will be in attendance at the event. This is our largest fundraiser of the year and we hope you will financially support our efforts during this very important election cycle.

Please visit NewCanaanRepublicans.org to RSVP for the event.

William Gardner

Vice chairman

New Canaan Republican Town Committee

From losers

to winners

To the Editor:

Relative to the recent terrible incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which involved a formerly expelled student, allow me to describe a situation which previously occurred at Bryant High, a New York City high school involving 150 students, all expelled simultaneously.

They were incorrigible, disruptive, undisciplined, considered the worst of the worst.

One teacher, sincerely believing that these students (each one someone's child) could possibly get involved in more serious situations as a result of their exile, convinced the school principal to grant them one last chance.

Since most of the students had previously found the subject matter to be meaningless and a waste of time, and which had been a major reason for their disruptive classroom behavior, the teacher proposed a special curriculum, including selected elective subjects which were both meaningful and hands-on, therefore hopefully retaining the interest of these supposed losers.

The students were placed in a special program, called Retail Work. Many meaningful courses relative to their current life experience were introduced. As the hands-on approach, including subject related employment, gave them confidence, the students built lasting, positive relationships with each other, their parents, and faculty. These bonds inspired them, encouraging them to remain in the program with the following result.

One hundred percent of the students graduated and 90 percent went on to college. Showing that extra form of care in the form of meaningful or hands-on attention, whether applied by a guidance counselor, school psychologist, or most important, by an individual teacher, hopefully can contribute to a feeling of worthiness on the part of that student, thus creating a positive rather than vengeful attitude.

This was the formula for success involving the 150 formerly expelled students, many originally ultra-incorrigible, thus resulting in such positive results.

I was the teacher mentioned above.

Marvin Findling

Fairfield

