Letters to the Editor: New Canaan Nature Center Preschool celebrates 50th

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Letters to the Editor: New Canaan Nature Center Preschool celebrates 50th 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

New Canaan Nature Center Preschool celebrates 50th

To the Editor:

On Saturday, April 21, the New Canaan Nature Center Preschool celebrated their 50th Anniversary as the oldest nature-based preschool in the country. The committee transformed the greenhouse into a spectacular venue for the “Gold Rush” themed event!

My heartfelt thanks and gratitude goes out to Meghan Newton, as event chair and the remarkable group of women (Mary Ballantyne, Christi Jones, Gillian Ozkaplan, Kelly Ives, Kate Wingate, Rebecca Brindlley, Rosie Forrest and Trent Janik) who helped to make the evening flawless and truly enjoyed by all who attended. All their tireless effort, planning, organizing and fundraising is so appreciated. A special thank you also goes out to our live auction host, Jeremy Thompson, for not only his spirited entertainment but also his ability to capture the audience into bidding higher! Thank you to Natasha and Michael Masiuk for providing their selfie station. And finally, a big thank you to the board of trustees, our families, preschool teachers, NCNC staff and volunteers as the evening wouldn’t be complete without their genuine help and support and it added to the success of the event.

It was a wonderful way to celebrate our 50-year milestone, the teachers, our children and the Nature Center. Because of all your incredible generosity, our preschool will truly benefit!

Marianne Kay

Preschool Director

New Canaan Nature Center Preschool

Connecticut State Senate must pass ACA protections

To the Editor:

Supporters of access to health care at Planned Parenthood were thrilled to see the House pass HB 5210 [An Act Mandating Insurance Coverage of Essential Health Benefits and Expanding Mandated Health Benefits for Woman, Children and Adolescents] with huge bipartisan support 114-32 on April 26. Thanks go to Rep. Sean Scanlon, House chair of the Insurance Committee, who led this bill to victory in the House. In partnership with many women legislative allies of both parties, we are now one step closer to ensuring the 10 essential benefits of the Affordable Care Act, and women’s preventive health, are protected in state law regardless of what happens in Washington, D.C.

These benefits include maternity and newborn care, pediatric care, mental health services, hospitalization, emergency services and preventive services including contraception, with no cost sharing or co-pays.

In a poll conducted early this year by GBA Strategies, 82 percent of Connecticut voters said they were in favor of a legislative proposal requiring basic health services be covered by all insurance plans in Connecticut.

In Connecticut, we have a long proud history of protecting women’s health and reproductive rights. We continue to demonstrate that in our state, unlike Washington, D.C., women’s health is not a partisan issue. Connecticut women and families cannot continue to anxiously wait as we watch politicians in D.C. interfering with our health care. The Senate must pass HB 5210 and protect these benefits of the Affordable Care Act and continue to demonstrate leadership in the reproductive freedom movement.

Susan Lloyd Yolen

Vice President of Public Policy and Advocacy

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England