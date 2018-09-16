Letters to the Editor: It’s time to recognize danger,

It’s time to

recognize danger

To the editor:

The time has come for all of those who follow and try to understand what is going on in American politics to gravitate to an important common ground. We must recognize that those who surround President Trump in the White House are crying out to us.

Registered Republicans make up about a third of the electorate and this is what makes up the majority of President Trump’s publicized 35-38 percent approval rating. The rest is strongly made up of registered Democratic voters, Independents and some Republicans. These disapprove of 55-60 percent of the president’s actions and behavior. So there is an unmistakable divide.

There is a correlation with these numbers and a sensitivity to the reality of our human experiment. “Let Trump be Trump,” it turns out, is not a sustainable mantra.

This divide is reinforced every day by the president’s derogatory comments about the opposition party and any individual who speaks out about his insults or governing capability. It’s reinforced by a president who makes statements that twist the things that have kept us glued together and that are respected around the world.

And now we have three published books and a major insider op-ed that recount daily situations where our president simply cannot settle down and focus on developing competence among his team and agencies so that they can function in a smooth way. So that they can function as would happen in any structured business or institutional organization with complex challenges.

Trump makes declarations based on his prejudices, his business empire, and outlier aides with a disregard for our well-being. In the case of our government, it’s one that requires expertise across the spectrum of human needs and includes our great domestic problems, as well as those outside in our world.

It was Walter Cronkite who said, “We live on a thin strip of life on a spaceship.” He was referring the zones where we live essentially starting at seal level and ascending at most up 8,000 to 9,000 feet above sea level. On a planet with a radius of about 4,500 miles, that’s two miles.

The Trump administration has stifled the science that charts global warming and its consequences, and the president has not been able to attend any minority group gathering and believes all that he has to do for anyone in a low income or opposing political position is to provide jobs and low unemployment and then say “come and kiss my butt.”

The president does not feel nor is he capable of empathizing with what makes up our fabric — our framework of laws and protocols, and that we are all created equal and have different needs. He cannot say this. He cannot say we seek to work to make people’s lives better or that every American should have access to health care. He cannot say that we should improve the Affordable Care Act instead of tanking it. He has misaligned the goals and complex mechanisms that are required to manage this 20 percent of our economy.

Instead he manages based on worn-out GOP campaign slogans with a disregard for the sick people who don’t get care. President Trump ignores our centuries-old American leadership position that brings order to our world. The reason why he does this is because he does not know the history nor grasps the depth of these and almost every complex issue before us. He does not have management-building skills, cannot choose talent and nurture it, nor does he have the needed repertoire in thinking, judgment and language to be president. He smacks down proven leaders and ousts them when he can’t digest their arguments.

It’s time to recognize that those who surround President Trump in the White House are crying out to us, and it is not a conspiracy.

Ken Camarro

Fairfield