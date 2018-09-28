Letters to the Editor: Haskell best choice to address transit, gun safety issues

Haskell best choice

to address transit,

gun safety issues

To the editor:

There are two subjects that are of utmost importance for voters to consider in the upcoming election for state senator in District 26. They are gun violence and safety and transportation.

Other issues are important as well, but these strike a chord in us of things that must be changed.

Gun legislation has to be supported, especially in Connecticut where tragedy has struck us at the most visceral level: the killing of children and educators at Sandy Hook. Will Haskell supports stronger gun violence prevention.

He would limit magazine clip capacity, limit the number of guns that can be purchased in one transaction, and increase the age for purchasing long guns from 18 to 21. We don’t have time to waste and risk the occurrence of any more horrific events where innocent people are murdered.

His opponent, Toni Boucher has proposed loosening regulations on sales of ammunition, and thinks Connecticut has already gone too far in regulating guns after Sandy Hook. Will Haskell will work to change and tighten gun laws for our safety and that of our children.

Also, the transportation issue: Will Haskell is in favor of increased investment in infrastructure supported by tolls on our roads, especially those that are used by interstate commerce.

Funds should be secured so they can’t be appropriated for purposes other than roads and rail improvement. His opponent, Toni Boucher has voted against the funds lockbox and in her tenure as co-chair of the transportation committee, trains have gotten slower as traffic has increased. It’s time for a change.

Frank and Diane Safran