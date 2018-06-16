Letters to the Editor: Giving thanks...

To the Editor:

I feel so fortunate to have state Sen. Toni Boucher, R-Wilton, as our representative, especially at this time of rising anti-Semitic acts and rhetoric in our area.

“I am so excited by today’s vote,” read a statement released by Boucher, who serves as co-chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee and was one of the legislators instrumental in the passage of Senate Bill 452, An Act Concerning The Inclusion Of Holocaust And Genocide Education And Awareness In The Social Studies Curriculum.

As a student of Professor Elie Wiesel of blessed memory, the teaching of the Holocaust and its lessons for today are needed more than ever. Studies have shown that fewer and fewer people are even aware what Auschwitz means — something unthinkable only a few years ago.

I am grateful to Boucher and all those who voted to pass this important legislation. I hope to share the lessons of Wiesel as part of this initiative, and hope that his words will inspire and uplift us all.

As Wiesel said in his Nobel Peace Prize lecture in l986, “There is so much to be done, there is so much that can be done. One person of integrity can make a difference, a difference of life and death. … Our lives no longer belong to us alone; they belong to all those who need us desperately. ...

I believe that we must have hope for one another also because of one another. And I believe that because of our children and theirs we should be worthy of that hope, of that redemption, and of some measure of peace.”

Thank you to Sen. Toni Boucher for giving us that hope. It is now up to us, the clergy, teachers, parents and students, to study and make sure our world no longer needs to say, “Never again.”

Cantor Debbie Katchko-Gray

Congregation Shir Shalom

Ridgefield