Letters to the Editor: Defending Handler’s claims, Beware IRS scams...

To the Editor:

The headline “Handler’s claims under scrutiny” (news story, March 23) is the type of misguided headline that could destroy a candidate for governor who is well qualified and experienced, and has what it will take to get this state out of its financial mess.

Members of the public typically are bored or confused by public finance, other than the simple issue of whether taxes are going up. Gubernatorial candidate Mike Handler makes well-supported claims about how poorly Gov. Dan Malloy has managed public finance in Hartford as governor and in Stamford as mayor, and also makes well-supported claims about his own experience and actions that have contributed to the reasonably good financial condition of Stamford’s government during the current Democratic and immediately prior Republican administrations.

If, as the article suggests, Handler’s claims are true but are claimed by some to be exaggerated, it should be left for lame duck Gov. Malloy and the Democratic candidates running for governor to defend Malloy’s and the Democrats’ public finance record. After all, “true” means Handler’s claims are true overall.

It’s clear and virtually undisputed that Connecticut’s finances are in terrible shape; and that most of the problem is attributable to the politicians. And, yes, the politicians belong to both major political parties. Those politicians’ primary expertise has been to use smoke and mirrors to create short-term financial fixes that result in long-term quagmires.

So please leave the debate over Gov. Malloy’s track record, including his smoke and mirrors, to be left to Malloy and the politicians running for governor.

Lester Freundlich

Stamford

To the Editor:

Over this past weekend, a New Canaan resident reported receiving an unsolicited telephone call in which the caller claims taxes are past due. This call appears to be computer generated, but other calls may be initiated by live callers.

These calls are scams and the caller is not legitimate.

Internal Revenue Service contact with taxpayers on a federal tax issue is likely to occur via United States mail.

Residents should:

Never give personal information (dates of birth, Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, computer passwords, etc.) to unknown persons over the telephone or electronically.

Be suspicious of unsolicited telephone calls, voice messages and/or emails.

Do not call these unsolicited callers back.

Always check information that is provided by the caller to ensure it is accurate and legitimate.

Avoid conversations with unknown callers.

Never wire or send money in response to an unknown caller who makes an unexpected demand.

Contact our police department at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski