Letters to the Editor: A Meals on Wheels thanks

A Meals on

Wheels thanks

To the Editors:

The Meals on Wheels of New Canaan board would like to thank Kinsey Ferguson, store manager, and everyone at Vineyard Vines in New Canaan for their generous donation to Meals on Wheels of New Canaan. Vineyard Vines donated 10 percent of their sales on April 18 to Meals on Wheels of New Canaan. Meals on Wheels of New Canaan is very thankful to receive this generous donation.

Meals on Wheels of New Canaan is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides nourishing meals each weekday throughout the year to members of our community who are unable to shop or cook for themselves so they may continue to live independently in their own homes. The nutritious meals are delivered by 125 dedicated volunteers from local faith-based and community organizations. For more information, call 203.594.5318.

Stephanie Radman

Meals on Wheels of New Canaan board

Connolly out,

offers thanks

To the Editors:

Over the last seven-plus months, I travelled all over Connecticut (over 35K miles on my pickup). I met with folks in small rural communities and large urban centers. I talked with veterans, workers and business owners, students and teachers, retirees and young people. These conversations have given me insight into the concerns of Connecticut residents. They have also shown me the spirit of our great state and inspired me to pursue a vision of renewed Connecticut Opportunity.

After discussions with my family, I made the difficult decision to end my campaign for governor of Connecticut. In the end, it had become too difficult to raise enough money in the very short period of time to run a competitive primary campaign.

I am incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from all corners of the state. Every donation, call, email, social media interaction and pledge of support means so much to me and won’t be forgotten.

On the campaign trail, I talked about ensuring and expanding Connecticut Opportunity for everyone no matter who you are. Having that equal opportunity is what makes America exceptional and will make Connecticut excel going forward. That the son and grandson of immigrants who attended public schools and worked as a dishwasher could be one of the final gubernatorial candidates remaining speaks to the powerful potential of Connecticut Opportunity.

I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we’ve run. From our initial kickoff in front of hundreds of people at Augie & Ray’s in my native hometown of East Hartford, I vowed to fight for all Connecticut residents to make sure that everyone had a fair shot no matter who you are or which ZIP code you grew up in. We attracted Democrats, yes, but also many Republicans and Independents. That’s the only way that we can reach our full potential. There’s not a Democrat solution or a Republican solution. Not a city solution or a town solution. There can only be Connecticut solutions if we’re going to achieve true success.

I’m also proud of the issues upon which our campaign was based. The fight for more and better-paying jobs, equal pay, a modern infrastructure, a thriving school-to-work pipeline and renewed investment in tourism is critical for Connecticut’s economic success.

Finally, I want to thank my wife, Carol, sons Sean and Brendan, and family for their unwavering support, patience and love. I owe so much to them and my incredible team, volunteers and supporters for the sacrifices they have made along this journey.

As we turn the page on this last chapter of my campaign, I look forward to supporting the Democratic team at this weekend’s convention and beyond through the November election.

Twenty-two years ago today, I started my public service career when I earned my commission as a U.S. Army officer. I look forward to continuing to serve for many years to come. Thank you again, and I love Connecticut!

Sean Connolly

Hebron