Will Haskell means positive change

To the editor:

Albert Einstein once said the definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over expecting a different result. I agree, and that’s why I support Will Haskell for state Senator this year instead of sending his opponent back to Hartford for yet another term.

Our district deserves a senator whose policies are in line with those of his constituents. Will Haskell wants stronger gun regulation while his opponent says that “we have already gone too far.” Haskell supports pragmatically funded paid family leave, which his opponent opposes. Haskell supports an Education Cost Sharing program which benefits all students while his opponent voted for a massive cut to the UConn budget. And Haskell supports a protected transportation investment fund while his opponent voted against a transportation fund lockbox.

On a personal note, I have known Will and his family for over 20 years and they are smart, wonderful people with exceptional interpersonal skills in dealing with citizens of all ages and their challenges. I have come to appreciate the unique talents needed to solve problems by working with people during my over 20 years on the nonpartisan Westport RTM and Will Haskell has those talents.

John G . Klinge

Westport