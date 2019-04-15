Legislature passes bill aimed at fake service animals

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has passed a measure that makes it illegal to pass a pet off as a service animal.

Representatives voted 85-4 on Monday to approve the measure that makes it an infraction for falsely claiming a pet as a service animal to "gain admission to a public place" or obtain housing.

An infraction has a maximum fine of $1,000.

The Senate approved the bill earlier.

Backers of the bill say it is aimed at protecting disabled people who truly rely on service animals.