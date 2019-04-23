Legislators still must pass budget as 2019 session nears end

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — As the Montana Legislature enters the final days of the 2019 session, lawmakers are working on aspects of the state budget, possible preschool funding and a proposal to allow NorthWestern Energy to purchase an additional portion of a coal-fired power plant.

Republican Reps. Llew Jones and Nancy Ballance say they expect to adjourn Thursday.

Ballance says she planned to bring the major budget bill to the House floor Wednesday, after two related bills pass.

Conference committees are scheduled Wednesday on those bills — one that could include preschool funding and another to set rules for the governor to access a budget stabilization fund before making cuts.

It remains to be seen whether lawmakers can agree on a provision to allow NorthWestern to buy power and transmission capacity at Colstrip.