Legislators push repeal of state's outdated abortion laws

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers appear to be moving closer to repealing some antiquated abortion laws as a hedge against possible future rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday is expected to send the repeal measure to the full House for a potential vote Wednesday. The Senate approved a nearly identical version of the so-called NASTY bill — short for Negating Archaic Statutes Targeting Young Women — in January.

The statutes include a 19th-century ban on abortion and prohibitions on contraception for unmarried women. They were largely rendered moot by a 1981 state court ruling protecting access to abortion.

Legislative leaders, however, want them off the books entirely as a precaution should a more conservative Supreme Court move to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.