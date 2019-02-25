Legislator, consultant join 3rd District candidate list

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two more people are extending the list of Republicans wanting to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Walter Jones in an eastern North Carolina congressional district.

State Rep. Greg Murphy and consultant and journalist Jeff Moore separately announced plans Monday to seek the GOP nomination in the 3rd Congressional District. They'll join at least four others in the Republican primary.

Murphy is a surgeon from Greenville, where he kicked off a multi-stop announcement tour. He says his Capitol Hill tenure would focus on lower taxes, less government and more individual liberty.

Moore says he grew up in the district and would work to erase President Barack Obama's "disastrous" policies and help President Donald Trump complete the U.S.-Mexico wall.

Jones died Feb. 10. Primary and general election dates haven't yet been set.