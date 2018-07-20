Legal dispute between ferry services stalls new service

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — A lengthy legal battle is preventing a high-speed ferry service from getting up and running on Rhode Island's Block Island.

The service between the island and Quonset was supposed to start running two years ago, but a legal battle between the Block Island Ferry's owners and Rhode Island Fast Ferry have protracted the launch of the seasonal service.

WPRI-TV reports that Block Island Ferry owner Interstate Navigation filed suit in 2017, and this week the matter was sent back to Superior Court.

The town of New Shoreham strongly opposes the high-speed ferry project, citing potential problems like overcrowding and a lack of dock facilities. Another concern for island residents is that competition between ferry services could hurt Interstate Navigation's winter services.