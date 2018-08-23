Lee, Dean set for 3 debates in Tennessee governor's race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean are slated to face off in three Tennessee governor's race debates in October.

According to a Lee campaign news release, the debates will be Oct. 2 at the University of Memphis; Oct. 9 at the Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport; and Oct. 12 at a location in Nashville to be determined.

Dean's campaign wanted to go head-to-head in more than just the three debates.

Lee's campaign pointed out that the two already shared the same stage during eight forums before their Aug. 2 party primary elections, albeit alongside other candidates.

Lee is chairman of a Franklin mechanical contracting, facilities and home services company. Dean is the former Nashville mayor. They are competing to succeed Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who is hitting term limits.