LePage attacks union after pledging support for caseworkers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage accused the state employee's union of trying to take credit for reforms proposed for the child protection system following the deaths of two children.

The Republican governor's comments came during his weekly radio address — two days after he said he was listening and responding to concerns about staffing raised by Department of Health and Human Services caseworkers. The Portland Press Herald reports LePage accused the Maine State Employees Association of talking to the media without bringing their concerns to him.

The child protective system has come under intense scrutiny since the deaths of 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February.

MSEA President Ramona Welton disputes LePage's account, saying the union had been calling attention to staffing issues for years.

