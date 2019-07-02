Justice: Census to be printed without citizenship question

The Justice Department says the 2020 Census is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.

Kristen Clarke, an attorney for a civil rights group that helped fight the addition of the question, says Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting soon.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco has confirmed there would be "no citizenship question on 2020 census."

The White House didn't immediately comment on the decision. President Donald Trump has decried last week's Supreme Court ruling saying the question was sought under a false pretext.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Census Bureau have not responded to emails or phone calls seeking comment.