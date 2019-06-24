Lawsuit could halt spread of video gambling terminals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri prosecutor's lawsuit against a gambling machine provider could halt the proliferation of video gambling terminals in the state.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd is accusing Kansas-based Integrity Gaming LLC of installing illegal machines in two Parkville convenience stores.

Police seized five video poker-like devices from the stores in October 2018. Both store owners say Integrity Gaming set up the machines.

Company officials say their terminals aren't considered betting devices since the result of each game is predetermined.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the court will consider the issue in December.

The case has garnered attention after Missouri lawmakers disagreed on whether to legalize sports betting and slot machines in a recent session.

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted a ban on states' allowing gambling on sports last year.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com