Lawsuit alleges utility failed to pay overtime to 50 workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A utility has been accused of failing to pay overtime rates to at least 50 employees.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the U.S. Department of Labor alleges that Unitil, which serves customers in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, failed to accurately compensate some workers between January 2017 and June 2018, and possibly beyond that.

A lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in New Hampshire says some Unitil employees allegedly worked 60 and 70 hour weeks, but weren't paid time-and-a-half wages, as required under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The department is seeking payment of back wages, as well as the additional costs and fees.

A spokesperson for Unitil says the company, which has its headquarters in Hampton, New Hampshire, is currently reviewing the lawsuit.

