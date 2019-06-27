Lawsuit: Troopers detained Latinos over immigrant suspicions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ten people are suing the state and Pennsylvania state troopers over allegations officers unlawfully detained them because they are Latino, to investigate their immigration status.

An amended federal lawsuit filed Thursday addresses how the plaintiffs were treated during five traffic stops in 2017 and 2018.

The plaintiffs say troopers have acted as enforcers of federal civil immigration laws without training, authority or oversight.

A state police spokesman says the agency hasn't been served with the lawsuit and is declining comment.

The lawsuit seeks money damages. Three people sued the state and one trooper in April, but are now adding six more trooper defendants.

In February, state police announced a new policy to govern interaction with foreign nationals, after criticism troopers had been acting as an informal arm of immigration enforcement.