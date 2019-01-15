Lawsuit: New Mexico boy had toe severed at public pool

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A northwestern New Mexico woman says her 6-year-old had his toe severed at a public pool's water slide.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports Aubrea Danks recently filed a lawsuit against the city of Bloomfield after her son allegedly had his toe severed in July 2017 while playing at the Bloomfield Family Aquatic Center.

According to the complaint, the boy had just come down a water slide and splashed into the pool when he felt immense pain radiating from his foot. The complaint says the boy looked down and noticed his toe had been severed.

The complaint seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

Bloomfield City Attorney Ryan Lane disputes allegations that the city had failed to properly construct and maintain the facility.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com