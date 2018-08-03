Lawsuit: Heroin user who died in jail didn't get proper care

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says a woman died of an infection from injecting heroin in 2015 after officials at three mid-Michigan jails didn't address her deteriorating health.

The Lansing State Journal reports the recent lawsuit says 24-year-old Jessica Spalding of Lansing was booked into the Eaton County Jail on Aug. 11, 2015, on a warrant from a misdemeanor charge and had a high fever, infection and heroin withdrawal symptoms.

She posted bond about 24 hours later and was transferred to the City of Lansing's lockup to be arraigned on an unrelated retail fraud charge. On Aug. 13, 2015, she was transferred to the Ingham County Jail, where she died.

Jail representatives haven't commented on the lawsuit. Lansing police and the Ingham County sheriff's office say they don't comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com