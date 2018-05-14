Lawrence wants living wage registry for businesses

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials are considering a voluntary registry that would inform the public which local businesses pay a living wage.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that resident Mike Wasikowski told the Lawrence City Commission last week about the idea of a living wage registry.

Wasikowski says some Lawrence residents struggle to cover basic living expenses like housing, food and child care. He says a registry would inform the public and let residents know where they could find jobs that help them afford a basic quality of life.

Vice Mayor Lisa Larsen and Commissioners Jennifer Ananda and Matthew Herbert have expressed interest in the concept.

Some members of the business community say even a voluntary registry is unfair to businesses. But Herbert says he sees it as thanking businesses that pay living wages.

