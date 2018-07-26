Lawrence County approves tax sales for mobile homes

BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — Southern Indiana's Lawrence County has approved tax sales for mobile homes.

The General Assembly this year passed a law allowing counties to start having tax sales for delinquent mobile homes.

The (Bedford) Times-Mail reports the Lawrence County commissioners on Tuesday approved an addendum to the county's contract with SRI Services, a third party company that helps counties across the state go through sales. SRI currently handles real estate sales for other housing for Lawrence County.

Lawrence County Treasurer Paula Stewart says the county currently has 168 delinquent mobile homes with $17,000 in unpaid taxes.

Notices to the homes were sent in January and again in June.

No date has been set for any of the mobile home tax sales.

