Lawmakers won't move Medicaid expansion oversight to state

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum hasn't convinced lawmakers that a state agency can do a better job of administering North Dakota's Medicaid expansion program.

A House Appropriations subcommittee that reviews human services spending failed to endorse the idea on Tuesday. That mirrors what the Senate had done earlier.

Burgum pitched the idea in his state-of-the-state address in January, saying handling the Medicaid expansion program in-house would be more efficient and less costly. Burgum says savings to the program would be reinvested in other health initiatives.

The governor's idea has drawn intense opposition from lobbyists representing the state's biggest hospital group and the company providing coverage for North Dakota's Medicaid expansion.